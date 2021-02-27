Jonah Hill called out the Daily Mail, Friday night, for publishing a story titled, "Jonah Hill slips into his black wetsuit for surf day in Malibu… before showing off his tattoos while going shirtless to towel himself off." Hill used the opportunity to criticize the publication for body-shaming and reflecting on how long it took him to overcome insecurity about his own image.

“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid-30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers,” Hill admitted in the lengthy statement.



Andreas Rentz / Getty Images

He continued: “So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post. And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post.’ It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love. Oh and Daily Mail, not even you can take that smile from my face ;)”

The Superbad actor has spoken at length about his weight in past years, telling GQ in 2020, “I always had an interest in personal style and fashion, but I was always a bigger guy. It’s really hard when you’re overweight to dress a certain way, because clothes aren’t made for people who are overweight to have style. So, I think it surprises people.”

Hill is set to star in Adam McKay's next film, Don't Look Up, which is slated to release on Netflix, later this year.

