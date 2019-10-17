With Joker continuing to forge an unstoppable path, news of its counterpart The Batman is starting to heat up. With the recent development that Zoe Kravitz would be joining Robert Pattison as Catwoman, many began openly speculating on who might take the caped crusader to task. Rumors that Jonah Hill was in the mix to portray Oswald Cobblepot himself, better known as The Penguin, began to shape. And yet, it was not to be. A new report from Complex indicates that while Hill was indeed "in talks," the Oscar-nominated actor has since bowed out.

Apparently, the talks between Warner Brothers and Hill's camp "broke down," though it's unclear what proved to be the deciding factor. Now that Hill is no longer in the mix, the studio has once again returned to the hunt for their two villains, going so far as to express interest in none other than Seth Rogen. Though negotiations have yet to kick-off, the idea that comedically-inclined actors like Hill and Rogen are being considered is a revealing insight in itself.

Do you think Seth Rogen could take up the Cobblepot mantle? Perhaps the film will feature a subplot centering on Gotham's black market cannabis industry. Look for the freakin' bat, as he's so lovingly referred to in the Arkham games, to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

