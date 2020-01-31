Jonah Hill‘s connection to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant involves an intimate memory with his late older brother. On Thursday, the Superbad actor took to his Instagram to post a pair of heartbreaking photos showing him and his brother, Jordan Feldstein, sitting courtside at a Lakers game next to Kobe Bryant. If you’re unaware, Jonah’s brother died of a heart attack in 2017 at the young age of 40.

Andreas Rentz/ Getty Images

"This picture became a funny internet thing years back and it always made me laugh when I’d see memes of it," Hill wrote alongside the photo. "I used to love 'on purpose, very awkward photos' whenever I was around someone I respected and this is about as comically awkward as it gets. Ah, your early 20s. It’s a dumb bit but I really liked it at the time. I hesitate to post this as it’s usually connected to humor. But for me this photo represents a LOT more."

He continued, ”It was the night we both met Kobe and he was so nice to us. So funny, so amazing and so kind. I have lived a privileged life. Truly. We were literally buzzing with excitement to meet our hero and it’s one of my favorite memories ever. It’s my favorite memory with my brother."

Read Jonah Hill's heartfelt post below. RIP Kobe.