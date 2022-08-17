Jonah Hill apparently hated working with Christopher Mintz-Plasse during the making of the iconic 2007 comedy film, Superbad. 15 years after it's release, Hill and Mintz-Plasse, as well as Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Michael Cera, Emma Stone, Bill Hader, and more of the cast spoke with Vanity Fair for a new piece going behind the scenes on the making of the movie.

“Jonah immediately hated [Christopher]. He was like, ‘That was f*cking with my rhythm. I couldn’t perform with that guy,'” Rogen told the outlet.



Producer Judd Apatow confirmed, explaining that Hill wasn't supposed to like Mintz-Plasse: “Jonah said, ‘I don’t like that guy. I don’t want him doing it.’ And I said, ‘That’s exactly why we’re hiring him. It couldn’t be more perfect. The fact that it bothers you is exactly what we want.'”

Mintz-Plasse says that he didn't expect to get the role, it being his first ever audition: "I was just, like, a scrawny kid. I was super stoked to be there. I had Seth and everyone sign my script because I didn’t think I was going to get the part.”

In the years since its release, Superbad has grossed over $170 million against a $17.5–20 million budget. Rogen and Evan Goldberg have stated that they began writing the script when they were 13 years old, and it ended up being based on their own experiences in high school. The film is widely considered one of the best comedies of the 2000s.

