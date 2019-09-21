Instagram knows that their app is conducive to bullying. Children and teens create Instagram accounts at incredibly young ages when they don't fully understand the potential consequences of bullying. With so much of the app's experience being based on physical appearances, people are left vulnerable to attack and open to being privately criticized in DMs. For this reason, Instagram is taking it upon itself to get all this abuse in check, through algorithms that flag harsh language, features that allow you to review other people's comments on your posts, and content that fosters empathy for the bullied.

For it's latest attempt at tackling this issue, Instagram commissioned Jonah Hill to direct a docuseries for their IGTV feature. The docuseries, titled Un-filtered, shows Jonah Hill interviewing people aged 13-25 about their experiences with bullying. In a statement made in Variety, Hill said, “It was an incredible experience to direct this project. I tried to create an environment for young people to be heard and listened to. I wish there was a platform to hear other’s struggles and experiences when I was growing up. I hope that this will be inspiring for young people to share their stories and feelings and not feel so alone.”

The series' four episodes - which are all about five minutes long - have all been released, respectively titled: "When Loving Your Body is a Battle", "When Banter Turns Bad", "When People Stare" and "When It Hurts to Be Yourself". Watch them below.