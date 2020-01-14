Earlier this month it was reported that Adidas had partnered with actor/director/producer Jonah Hill for a collection of sneaker collabs. On Tuesday, Hill took to instagram to confirm the reports and to explain just how excited he is for the big reveal.

"This is the official announcement that I’m partnering with adidas. Thank you adidas for trusting me and believing in my ideas and pushing them to become even better. This is a dream for me to start the journey of creating with a team I respect and love. Thrilled to show you all what we’ve been working on. More coming very soon."

According to sneaker source @Py_leaks, the Jonah Hill x Adidas collection will consist of two colorways of the Adidas Samba as well as a special edition Adidas Superstar.

Details regarding the three sneaker collabs, including the colorways and release dates, have not yet been revealed. That said, @Py_leaks reports that the Sambas will retail for $110 each while the Superstar checks in at $140.