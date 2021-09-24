Breaking news is coming out of the UFC today as it was revealed that Jon Jones has been arrested in Las Vegas. According to TMZ, the arrest was due to suspicions of domestic violence and tampering with a vehicle. During the early hours of the morning, police received a call from Caesars Palace, and when they arrived, Jones was reportedly acting unruly.

In the report, they do not state exactly what Jones was accused of doing, however, it was apparently enough to arrest him. As of right now, Jones is still in jail and it remains to be seen as to when he will be released.

This was supposed to be a celebratory weekend for Jones as he was in Vegas for a special UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Jones' fight against Alexander Gustaffson from 2013 is being placed inside of the history books, and it was supposed to be a good time for everyone involved. Now with the arrest, there is no doubt that the weekend has been sullied.

Jones' arrest remains a developing story

