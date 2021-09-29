Days ago, Jon Jones was arrested in Las Vegas and it was speculated that it was related to a domestic violence incident involving a woman. Since we first reported on the news, Jones has returned to social media following more reports of what allegedly occurred. TMZ broke the story about the MMA icon's arrest and later detailed the police report findings.

The outlet claims that it was a little after 5:00 a.m. when police were dispatched to the Caesars Palace hotel. In a room, they reportedly found a woman "bleeding from her nose/mouth."



Ronald Martinez / Staff / Getty Images

Jones was reportedly taken into custody outside of the hotel after police located him nearby. According to the police report, Jones pulled the woman's hair and was "irate and smashed his head onto the front hood of the LVMPD patrol vehicle," denting the car and chipping the paint. Jones was said to have threatened a lawsuit against the police department.

Later, Jones surfaced on social media to say that he would be making some life changes. Over on his Instagram Story, he shared an image of himself working out and made a few statements in text over the photo.

"I have way too much trauma to consume alcohol, my brain simply can't handle it anymore. I will leave alcohol in my past forever," he wrote. "Turn this nightmare into the best thing to ever happen in my life. Now is the time to work harder than ever. What the devil means for bad, God means for good."



Instagram

[via]