Back in September, Jon Jones was arrested for a domestic violence incident that took place in Las Vegas. The entire ordeal involved his fiancee, and in the end, Jones pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge of destroying the property of another, according to TMZ. Since then, Jones has had to go through anger management courses, and it remains to be seen whether or not he will ever get another opportunity in the UFC.

While the arrest took place five months ago, new information surrounding the case is still coming to light. For instance, bodycam footage of the arrest was recently posted online by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

As you can see throughout the clip below, Jones is belligerent with the cops, and even calls one of them a "fucking nerd." He even slammed his head against the hood of the cop car, which is what led to one of the charges against him. It was a pretty wild few minutes, and it's clear that the UFC star won't be thrilled to watch this over again, if he, even so, chooses to do so.

Jones and his fiancee have remained together through this, and it seems as though Jones is remorseful over the incident. Hopefully, Jones can turn things around, and someday get back in the Octagon again.