Jon Jones is one of the scariest fighters in the history of MMA and the UFC. If it weren't for losing a fight due to a positive drug test, Jones would have an undefeated record. He continues to pick off his opponents and challengers one by one which has led to some pretty entertaining fights. Every single person who gets a little bit of clout in the UFC says they want to go up against Jones and it's easy to see why.

The latest fighters to throw their names into the ring of potential challengers are Dominick Reyes and Corey Anderson. Jones took to Twitter recently where he broke down who he wants to fight next and why. In the process, he also threw some subtle jabs at Anderson who just came off a huge win against Johnny Walker.

So there you have it, if you've been hoping to see Jones back in the Octagon soon, it seems as though it will end up being against the likes of Reyes. This should make for an excellent fight that Jones will be the favorite to win. He had some trouble with Thiago Santos the last time around so perhaps Reyes will be looking to make an example of Jones.

