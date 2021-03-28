Francis Ngannou had a massive night on Saturday as he defeated Stipe Miocic to claim the UFC Heavyweight title. This was a massive win for Ngannou who has worked incredibly hard to get to where he is now. Defeating Miocic makes him one of the best to ever do it, and he will certainly be motivated to retain that status, moving forward.

After the fight, Dana White claimed that if Jon Jones called him, they could arrange a title fight between him and Ngannou, instantaneously. Jones has been in disputes with the UFC as of late, and some fans even called Jones scared. As you can imagine, he didn't take those comments too lightly, and took to Twitter where he ripped those who don't know any better.

"If anyone is wondering if I really want to fight, the answer is yes. I also really want to get paid," he wrote. "I quit the light heavyweight division, literally gained a massive amount of weight. And now people are saying I’m afraid? Everyone but me claiming that I’m afraid. All I asked was to get paid."

For now, it remains to be seen what needs to be done for Jones to finally come back and get in that Octagon. If he wins the Heavyweight title, his legacy will only build from here on out, and fans can't wait to see it. As for the disrespect, Jones is over it.

"I’ve been working my butt off, gained all this weight," he said. "Have never lost a fight before. Now all of a sudden I am scared. What bullshit."

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images