Jon Jones is a legendary UFC fighter who will most likely go down as the greatest fighter to ever do it. Unfortunately, he has had his fair share of problems with the law. According to TMZ, Jones faced yet another issue as he was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning in New Mexico. He was hit with charges of Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of an Open Container, and Negligent Use of a Deadly Weapon.

This all started when police responded to a report that someone had fired off a weapon at 1 AM in Albuquerque. Once cops got onto the scene, they found Jones sitting in his new Jeep where he appeared to be heavily intoxicated and even smelled of alcohol. After doing a search of the car, they found a handgun and a bottle of tequila that appeared to be half-empty.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

A breathalyzer test was performed on Jones and as you can imagine, he failed twice. As of right now, this story is still developing so we will make sure to give you the latest updates as soon as they become available.

Jones' last fight was a win against Dominick Reyes to keep his undefeated record. It remains to be seen how the UFC will react to this latest legal trouble.

