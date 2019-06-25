Jon "Bones" Jones is one of the most feared UFC fighters in the world whenever he stays clean. The only loss he's suffered in his career was at the hands of a default defeat thanks to a dirty drug test which just proves he's one of the best fighters in the sport. Jones is about to fight Thiago Santos to defend his title on July 6th and headed over to the TMZ offices to talk about the fight. While he was there, he showed them how to throw a proper elbow that will surely knock out your opponents in no time at all.

Jones also spoke about Daniel Cormier and whether or not he thinks another rematch could be in the works. As Jones explained, there is no way Cormier could win and the embarrassment of that would be too much to handle.

"I don’t think he’s ever going to fight me again," Jones said. "I think it’s a lot of pressure for him to get down to the light heavyweight division, and then to get down there, to climb such a mountain and not get to the actual top? It has to be so crushing to come up short against me for a 3rd time, I don’t think he’d put himself through that."

Jones will go into his fight against Santos with a record of 24-1, while his opponent boasts a record of 21-6.