Jon Jones is widely considered to be one of the best fighters in the history of the UFC and if there is one thing for sure in regards to Jones, it's that he is not to be messed with. The man is undefeated in the Octagon and has enough power to end someone's life if they aren't careful. With that being said, it goes without saying that it's probably best not to mess with him, especially through the act of burglary.

Well, someone attempted it over the weekend, as revealed by Jones on social media. The fighter took to Instagram with surveillance footage of a man looking to rob his home. As you can see in the clip, the man looks inside of Jones' cars, which is then followed up by Jones opening up the garage door and chasing the man with a shotgun. In his IG caption, Jones explained that he hopes people think twice before attempting a stunt like this.

"Ended up tapping on this guys driver side window with the muzzle of my shotgun last night," Jones wrote. "Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you’re fast enough to out run them. He’s lucky I’m smart enough to not shoot a man while he’s retreating. People I know times are getting hard but your life isn’t worth a few material possessions. What are your thoughts on this video, what would you have done differently?"

While we don't see how the interaction ended, it's clear that Jones was unharmed and his home was successfully defended. Needless to say, don't go looking for trouble at the Jones residence because it's not going to end well for you.