Jon "Bones" Jones was charged with battery this past weekend in relation to an alleged incident at a strip club in Albuquerque, New Mexico. According to a report from television station KRQE, the alleged incident occurred back in April and involved Jones slapping a cocktail waitress in an inappropriate manner. The waitress also claims that Jones was kissing her neck and trying to pull her down to his lab. She even told police that he had done a chokehold on her despite her cries to get him off.

Jones was reportedly unaware of the charge until he was contacted by the local TV station. James Hallinan, Jones' Spokesperson, issued a statement about the charge, saying the UFC champion is innocent and plans to prove that to everyone.

"Today, the media told Mr. Jones about a false accusation launched against him and that paperwork had been sent to an incorrect address," Hallinan explained. "However, after receiving the documents from the press, Mr. Jones immediately went to pay the small fee, and he, and multiple witnesses, stand ready to factually refute the malicious lies being told about him to the public."

Jones tried to get ahead of the reports early this morning as he claimed his innocence and reassured his fans that everything was okay.