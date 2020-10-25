Jon Jones took a subtle shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov, following UFC 254, saying that he "grants" Nurmagomedov the top spot.

"Until I take that heavily crown, I grant you the spot. Enjoy Champ," Jones wrote on Twitter. "15 world titles, numbers don’t lie."

Jones' perceived animosity stems from the belief among many UFC fans that Nurmagomedov's most recent win solidifies him as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

UFC president Dana White said as much prior to Nurmagomedov's fight against Justin Gaethje: "If he beats Justin on Saturday, I think he's the number on pound-for-pound fighter in the world and on his way to GOAT status."

"I want to congratulate Khabib for an outstanding career. I know he made his father along with millions of fans around the world incredibly proud today. May God continue to bless him on his journey," he continued to say on Twitter. "Definitely a powerful moment, but my logic is definitely not clouded."

After his fight, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from fighting: "This is my last fight, there's no way I'm going to be back without my father," he said, referring to the passing of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who passed away earlier this year after a battle with COVID-19.

