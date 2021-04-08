When Francis Ngannou defeated Stipe Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight title just a couple of weekends ago, many in the MMA world were immediately calling for Ngannou to defend his title against Jon Jones. Jones is considered to be one of the greatest fighters of all time and now that he is fighting in the Heavyweight division, a bout against the likes of Ngannou would only make sense.

While Jones has had issues with the UFC when it comes to contract negotiations, he recently did an interview with Fight Hype where he claimed that he is fully ready to up against Ngannou. Simply put, he just wants the UFC to get their business right and if that happens, the fight will go down.

"Hopefully the fight happens. We just gotta stay focused and stay training and see what the UFC is going to do on their part," Jones said. "I think it's gonna happen ... I think the UFC will eventually do the right thing. I think this is one of the greatest fights of our generation and it would be really sad if it weren’t gonna happen. And I believe that it will. It’ll happen, all in good time."

This should come as good news to all of the UFC fans out there who have wanted to see Jones get right back into the Octagon. Ngannou has proven to be a massively tough fighter, and Jones would be his greatest test yet.

