Jon Gruden was kicked out of the NFL last year after his emails were leaked thanks to an investigation into the Washington Commanders organization. Gruden had been in contact with executives on the team during his time at ESPN. These emails contained sexist, racist, and even homophobic language that was quite shocking to fans and even his own players.

As a result of these emails, Gruden was forced to step down from his role with the Las Vegas Raiders. Since that time, Gruden has sued the NFL and he is hoping to get the money he believes he is owed.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Recently, Gruden appeared at the Little Rock Touchdown club where he spoke about his firing. Gruden believes he deserves another chance in the NFL, and that while he is ashamed of his emails, he has grown and is willing to help any team that will take him. "I'm ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I'll make no excuses for it," Gruden said. "It's shameful, but I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church, I've been married for 31 years, [I] got three great boys. I still love football. I've made mistakes, but I don't think anybody in here hasn't, and I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully, I get another shot."

Considering all that has happened, it is unlikely that Gruden does get that second chance, although stranger things have certainly happened.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NFL.