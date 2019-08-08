Jon Gruden is one of the more bizarre people in the NFL thanks to his unique way of talking and overall over-enthusiasm at anything that has to do with football. Gruden helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win a Super Bowl back in 2003 and since then, he has mostly been known for being an analyst with ESPN. Last summer, Gruden signed a 10-year deal with the Oakland Raiders and his first season was less than spectacular. Heading into his second season, Gruden is looking to improve and thankfully for all of us, it will all be documented by HBO's Hard Knocks.

The show premiered last night and one of the highlights was this epic speech Gruden delivered which invoked some fear into his team. Essentially, Gruden said that they shouldn't be trying to achieve their dreams, but instead, should be nightmares to some of the other teams and players in the league.

With players like Antonio Brown on the team, it will be interesting to see how the Raiders perform this season after going 4-12. Gruden's coaching style is eclectic, to say the least, and there could be some interesting internal battles if things start to go sour right off the bat.

Hard Knocks is about to be some phenomenal television and we're just glad HBO chose the best group of individuals as their subjects this season.