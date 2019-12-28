Director Jon Favreau has confirmed the release window for season two of The Mandalorian.

On Friday, Favreau tweeted an image of a creature from the Star Wars universe with the caption, "Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020."

So far, The Mandalorian has been an undeniable hit for Disney +. Reviews from critics and fans alike have been overwhelmingly positive. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show has a 94% rating from critics and a 93% rating from fans. The Child, or "Baby Yoda," as fans call him, has dominated the zeitgeist since the show first aired. In fact, POP! Funko's vinyl figure for Baby Yoda is on backorder through Amazon, with the earliest delivery set for May 2020.

Where The Mandalorian has seen critical success, conversely, Disney's bigger Star Wars content, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, has flopped. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes rate the film at a measly 55%.

Director J.J. Abrams has reacted to the criticism saying, "We knew going into this that any decision we made, a design decision, a musical decision, a narrative decision would please someone and infuriate someone else... We live in a moment where everything immediately seems to default to outrage. There’s a kind of M.O. of either it’s exactly how I see it, or you’re my enemy."

Season one of The Mandalorian is available to stream, in its entirety, on Disney +.