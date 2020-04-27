mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jon Connor Raps Like A Man Possessed On "The Code"

Mitch Findlay
April 27, 2020 12:06
442 Views
30
2
2020 Varsity Music Group2020 Varsity Music Group
2020 Varsity Music Group

The Code
Jon Connor

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Aftermath alumni Jon Connor proves he can spaz with the best of them on incendiary "The Code."


After a lengthy rollout period, Aftermath alumni Jon Connor has come through with a vengeance, delivering his brand new album SOSAnd while the album itself is lined with guest appearances, some of the best moments arise when Connor flies solo, such as on the hard-hitting and incendiary banger "The Code." Produced in collaboration with DJ Silk, Connor takes to the up-tempo instrumental with fervor, his cadence channeling that of the late great Nipsey Hussle

"A real man rather die on the street than live on his knees n***a," he spits, building off his whirlwind rhyme scheme. "The path of the streets look where it lead n***as, to a cell where you can't feed your seed n***a." His aggression carries throughout the track, his delivery alive with passion; it's this sort of conviction that makes Connor such a compelling narrator, one who has lived through experience with a level head and eloquence to boot. Check out the hard-hitting track for yourself, and sound off -- is SOS living up to the hype?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

A real man rather die on the street than live on his knees n***a
The path of the streets look where it lead n***as
To a cell where you can't feed your seed n***a

Jon Connor
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  0
  2
  442
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Jon Connor SOS
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jon Connor Raps Like A Man Possessed On "The Code"
30
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject