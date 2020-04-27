Jon Connor Raps Like A Man Possessed On "The Code"

After a lengthy rollout period, Aftermath alumni Jon Connor has come through with a vengeance, delivering his brand new album SOS. And while the album itself is lined with guest appearances, some of the best moments arise when Connor flies solo, such as on the hard-hitting and incendiary banger "The Code." Produced in collaboration with DJ Silk, Connor takes to the up-tempo instrumental with fervor, his cadence channeling that of the late great Nipsey Hussle.

"A real man rather die on the street than live on his knees n***a," he spits, building off his whirlwind rhyme scheme. "The path of the streets look where it lead n***as, to a cell where you can't feed your seed n***a." His aggression carries throughout the track, his delivery alive with passion; it's this sort of conviction that makes Connor such a compelling narrator, one who has lived through experience with a level head and eloquence to boot. Check out the hard-hitting track for yourself, and sound off -- is SOS living up to the hype?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

A real man rather die on the street than live on his knees n***a

The path of the streets look where it lead n***as

To a cell where you can't feed your seed n***a

