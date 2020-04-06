Jon Connor Flips Method Man Classic On "The Pain"

Last week, Jon Connor sought to do his part against quarantine blues by unleashing an inspirational new single called "Infinity." Now, the former Aftermath signee has returned with another drop, furthering speculation that he's gearing up to unleash a full project upon us. This time, Connor has come through with "The Pain," a Kalen Dixson produced banger that once again shines a light on his insatiable hunger.

As a menacing piano line builds up, Connor comes through with heavy intensity, spitting furious bars like "They say that hip-hop dead, well, I guess they must've missed one / Drop a double album of that real n***a shit, this is disc one / got your city locked up, like my n***s locked up / How you sleepin' on me when this shit is waking Pac up?"

Things explode as the frantic drums hit in full force, and before long Connor is calling back to a Method Man classic with a familiar hook. That's not the only homage to Tical on this one, a testament to the Wu-Tang legend's enduring impact on the new generation of lyricists. "I don't wanna aim at you lames, I throw grenades up, I done been through hell in a cell, I been caged up," spits Connor, closing out his verse. "Word to Johnny Blaze, I'm amazin'."

Check out "The Pain" now, and sound off below -- are you excited to see what Jon Connor will be bringing out?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

That's all you can do cause none of you n***s can stop me

You lookin' like Apollo Creed until he met Rocky

Get it understood that my n***s got it locked

Key to success, fuck a greatest rapper conversation if it's not me

I'm the coldest, that's a easy answer

How is that for sittin' in the hot seat?

Better than your top three, fuck it, I'm my biggest fan

I'm from Flint, yeah, better known as Killa N***a Land