Jon Connor Delivers Another New Single With "Q Love"

Even though his deal with Aftermath failed to materialize an album, esteemed lyricist Jon Connor has continuously retained the loyalty of his fanbase. So much so that the hype for his upcoming solo project has never been higher, as evidenced by the response to recent singles "The Pain" and "Infinity." Now, Connor has come through with yet another glimpse at what's in store, this time showcasing a more melodic touch than we're used to seeing from him.

Enter "Q Love," a song that comes equipped with a very unique preface. "This is for the couples only," he begins. "The couples who got that distance between em' right now. I'm the people's rapper so I gotta speak for all situations and circumstances you dig?" As the synth-heavy beat builds, Connor sets the tone, exploring the prospect of lust in the digital landscape. For those who are more invested in hearing the man bar-out, "Q Love" might not be the one -- yet for those who enjoy a multifaceted listening experience, it's another exhibit of Connor's versatility. Check it out now, and sound off in the comments.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I need that put-it-on-the-screen love

I wanna see you doin' everything I dreamed of

I'ma need you to help me use my imagination

To help me get through this quarantine, love

I just need that motivation, girl, I got this buildup

I just wanna see my baby work it like a real one