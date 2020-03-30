mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jon Connor Absolutely Snaps On Inspirational "Infinity"

Mitch Findlay
March 30, 2020 12:59
914 Views
31
3
All Varsity Music GroupAll Varsity Music Group
All Varsity Music Group

Infinity
Jon Connor

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
67% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Former Aftermath signee Jon Connor absolutely spazzes on new banger "Infinity."


Though his Aftermath tenure never quite popped like fans might have hoped, many fans remain endeared to Jon Connor's dedication to murdering instrumentals without mercy. Luckily, he has yet to falter in that regard, with his latest banger "Infinity" carrying on the tradition. Released as a SoundCloud loosie, Connor wastes little time in reminding the masses why he's operating at an elite level. Off the bat, he takes to the up-tempo instrumental with a sense of purpose, one befitting of his inspirational lyricism. 

"I will not change for a dime, so if success is selling out myself I'm willing to leave it all behind," he proclaims. "If I told you it was easy I'd be lying, the hardest battle that you will ever fight is the one between you and your mind / you are one of a kind, beyond any contract you will sign." Though some cynical types might be put off by the motivational subject matter, the way with which he effortlessly strings multisyllabic schemes is enough to keep the technicians attentive. As the freeverse progresses the heart of his message unfolds: only through unity can we persevere through times of hardship -- unity, and passionately-delivered bars.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I will not change for a dime,
So if success is selling out myself I'm willing to leave it all behind
If I told you it was easy I'd be lying,
The hardest battle that you will ever fight is the one between you and your mind
You are one of a kind, beyond any contract you will sign

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  1
  3
  914
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Jon Connor
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jon Connor Absolutely Snaps On Inspirational "Infinity"
31
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject