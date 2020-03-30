Jon Connor Absolutely Snaps On Inspirational "Infinity"

Though his Aftermath tenure never quite popped like fans might have hoped, many fans remain endeared to Jon Connor's dedication to murdering instrumentals without mercy. Luckily, he has yet to falter in that regard, with his latest banger "Infinity" carrying on the tradition. Released as a SoundCloud loosie, Connor wastes little time in reminding the masses why he's operating at an elite level. Off the bat, he takes to the up-tempo instrumental with a sense of purpose, one befitting of his inspirational lyricism.

"I will not change for a dime, so if success is selling out myself I'm willing to leave it all behind," he proclaims. "If I told you it was easy I'd be lying, the hardest battle that you will ever fight is the one between you and your mind / you are one of a kind, beyond any contract you will sign." Though some cynical types might be put off by the motivational subject matter, the way with which he effortlessly strings multisyllabic schemes is enough to keep the technicians attentive. As the freeverse progresses the heart of his message unfolds: only through unity can we persevere through times of hardship -- unity, and passionately-delivered bars.

