Jon Bellion & Burna Boy Connect On "I Feel It"

Jon Bellion's had his imprint across the music industry as a songwriter over the past few years. That might be why he seldomly releases solo music, or that it's been nearly 3 years since he dropped his last body of work. Nonetheless, whenever he drops, it's never anything that's subpar, as is the case with the release of his latest single, "I FEEL IT" ft. Burna Boy. Taking on atmospheric, ethereal production, Bellion flexes his songwriting skills and hypnotic vocals before Burna Boy leaps into his world.

Meanwhile, Burna Boy has released a string of singles over the course of the year to follow the release of 2020's Twice As Tall. He also recently appeared alongside Mist for their collaborative track, "Rollin'."

Peep Jon Bellion and Burna Boy's new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics

We were young, now bliss doesn't come around

This is a way I feel and my heart, it can't take no more

'Cause all that I know is

