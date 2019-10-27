In its fourth week, Todd Philips's Joker is still atop the box office rankings. According to Uproxx, the current estimate lands Joker at $18.9 million for the weekend, bringing its total worldwide earnings to $849 million. Angelina Jolie's Maleficent 2 almost knocked Joker down to second, but it came up just shy with $18.5 million this weekend ($200 million globally since release).

Zombieland: Double Tap, the long-awaited sequel to 2009's Zombieland, brought in 11.5 million for its second weekend in theaters, a 68% decrease since opening weekend. The film is a zombie comedy that follows a group of survivors as they navigate the post-apocalyptic United States. It stars Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg and Emma Stone. Zombieland: Double tap's global earnings now sit at $63.6 million in total.

Will Smith’s Gemini Man was only able to reach $3.9 million this weekend bringing its total to $43 million. Its budget was $140 million.

A24’s newest film, The Lighthouse, was able to climb into the top ten, earning $3 million in only 586 theaters. The film is a critical success starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson in a psychological thriller. The synopsis reads, "Two lighthouse keepers try to maintain their sanity while living on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s."

Next week, Ed Norton’s highly-anticipated Motherless Brooklyn releases, as well as Terminator: Dark Fate.