Director Todd Collins announced earlier this Summer that his upcoming Joker movie starring Joaquin Phoenix would be R-rated, and on Friday we got the confirmation. The film's website displayed the rating yesterday, which cites "strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language, and brief sexual images" as the factors in the rating.

Here’s the synopsis of the movie: ”Director Todd Phillips Joker centers around the iconic arch nemesis and is an original, standalone fictional story not seen before on the big screen. Phillips’ exploration of Arthur Fleck, who is indelibly portrayed by Joaquin Phoenix, is of a man struggling to find his way in Gotham’s fractured society. A clown-for-hire by day, he aspires to be a stand-up comic at night…but finds the joke always seems to be on him. Caught in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, Arthur makes one bad decision that brings about a chain reaction of escalating events in this gritty character study.”

Along with Phoenix, the film is set to star Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, and Marc Maro. Check out the trailer (below) and look for the film to hit theatres October 4th.

