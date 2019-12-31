The Joker movie was indubitably one of the most successful films of the year. Since its release, it received much praise and accolades for everything from the story's development to the incredible performance put forth by Joaquin Phoenix. Interestingly, shortly after making $1B dollars in worldwide box office sales, movie insider Kevin Smith revealed the beloved ending was originally much sombre. The producer dished on it in a recent episode of Fatman Beyond podcast. Now, we do want to warn you that there are major spoiler alerts ahead.

Apparently, "the ending in the hospital was different," shared Smith. "It was him killing Thomas and Martha Wayne and the boy was screaming and crying and he turned to walk away and he turned back, shrugged, and shot the kid," he added. This would have meant there would be no Batman, which in and of itself would not make sense. It also would explain why Warner Bros decided to opt for the ending we ended up getting. In that ending, we simply got our titular character laughing as his psychiatrist asks "what's so funny" to which he responds that he was simply having a funny memory. We then got a flashback of the now-Joker shooting Batman's parents. Would you have preferred this ending? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

