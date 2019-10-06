According to Variety, Todd Phillips and Joaquin Pheonix’s Joker has set the record for the highest-earning October box-office release of all time with $93.5 million at 4,374 sites. The previous record-holder was last year’s Venom with $80 million.

The film’s success comes despite viral controversy and security concerns. Many critics and members of the news media have expressed concerns that the film glorifies violence to such an extent that moviegoers may be in danger at theaters playing Joker. One Los Angeles theater canceled its screenings of the film after police reported a “credible” threat. Across the country in NYC, the NYPD reportedly placed undercover officers in theaters across the city. It seems that all the drama did not deter fans.

With regard to the international box-office, Joker raked in $140.5 million from 22,552 screens in 73 markets. That brings the total worldwide opening weekend to $234 million.

This is now officially the biggest movie for Todd Philips, having now surpassed 2011’s The Hangover 2, which hauled in a massive $85.9 million.

Universal’s “Abominable,” Focus Features’ “Downton Abbey,” STX’s “Hustlers,” and Warner Bros.’ “It: Chapter Two,” round out the top five box-office earners for the weekend.