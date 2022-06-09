Kevin Gates stirred up a storm over the past few weeks. His brief encounter with Summer Walker at the club turned into a viral moment that prompted her boyfriend to respond on social media. This week, he and Jojo Zarur of Love & Hip-Hop Miami fame spurred up dating rumors, which led to even more speculation surrounding Gates' relationship status.



Earlier today, Gates came through with the release of "Super General," a new freestyle over Kodak Black's "Super Gremlin." On the freestyle, Gates got a lot off of his chest as he addressed his issues with certain individuals in the industry and more. While he shoots his shot at Rubi Rose, Nicki Minaj, and Beyoncé, he also seemed to confirm that he and Dreka Gates broke up. "Took the blame in interviews and made it look like I was trippin'/ Made the 'Dreka' song, lied to the world while trying to protect her image," he raps.

Jojo Zarur has now addressed Gates' relationship status after the song dropped. A fan wrote, "He's a married man. This ain't a good look." In response, Zarur spilled the tea on Gates' newfound bachelor status, writing, "lol he's actually single. Get your facts straight."

With Gates new album, Khaza due out on June 17th, it seems like he might be opening up even more about his relationship troubles.