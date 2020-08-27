In just two days, JoJo will share the deluxe version of her recently released album Good to Know. The record marked a triumphant return for the beloved R&B-Pop singer, and to help kickstart a little hype surrounding Friday's (August 28) release, JoJo caught up with The Kelly Clarkson Show. She was asked about her October 2019 single "Joanna," a song titled after her first name, and how it was inspired by Cancel Culture and the tendency to attempt to shut people out if they've made mistakes.



"It's just like, fans or just people online sometimes refer to me as Joanna. People think they know you. People think that they can draw conclusions and [the song] is less about the media and more about the Cancel Culture that's so prevalent right now," JoJo said. "Especially on social media. We're just so quick to write people off."

Yet, Cancel Culture also dismisses artists because they don't stay in the loop as frequently as fans would like. Good to Know marked JoJo's first full-length album since 2016's Mad Love. When she announced the 2020 effort, there were critics who tried to say she was washed up or irrelevant because she hadn't been dropping new music.

"People need to be held accountable for heinous things. Some people, I understand why there's this quickness to [want to cancel them], but when it comes to saying someone's peaked or they're done, their career is over because you haven't seen them in a few months or a few years, that's just so ridiculous to me," the singer added. "So, that's kinda what the song is about. Everybody's just one moment away from redemption or evolution... You can't write anybody off and I'm lowkey a prime example of that." Check out a clip of JoJo on The Kelly Clarkson Show below.