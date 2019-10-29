Congratulations are in order for JoJo Simmons and his new wife Tanice Amira. The couple has been together for years and share a daughter, Mia Kaylee, who will be three-years-old in February 2020. The eldest son of Rev Run and Valerie Vaughn is the first of the Simmons siblings to tie the knot, so it was an extra special occasion for the famous family.

The event wouldn't be complete without JoJo rapping his father's verse on Jagged Edge's remix to their hit song "Let's Get Married." The moment was captured by guests as JoJo made his bride the center of attention on the dance floor. Sisters Angela and Vanessa were dressed to the nines and shared photos of their fits on Instagram prior to their brother's ceremony.

"Raising a young king 👑," Angela wrote in the caption of a photo of herself with her son. "My brother is getting married today 🥰😁 @mrrobbiesuits thank you for our suits !!!! 🥰😍." In another video, Angela asked her brother how he felt now that he's a married man. "Feels the same, except I’m icy now," he joked, showing off his wedding ring. Check out a few highlights from the reception below.