There are certain Hip Hop-centered reality series that give us intimate looks into the lives and families of some of our favorite artists. Networks have tapped in to this growing market, and WEtv has thrived with Growing Up Hip Hop and Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, however, there have been some cracks in the system. Their starrs have complained about how they're portrayed on screen, and Jojo Simmons is the latest to air out his grievances.

The son of Run-DMC legend Rev Run has appeared on the WEtv series with his sisters Angela and Vanessa Simmons, but it doesn't appear that Jojo is happy with what he has been seeing.



Earl Gibson III / Stringer / Getty Images

"Growing up hip hop is becoming to much of a dramatic show. I ask all my cast-mates and my self to use our voice and our actions and show ourselves in a better light," Jojo wrote. A fan asked if it was the cast who were causing the drama or the producers who capitalize on these moments.

"It's both but producers can't get what we don't give them," he answered. This complaint comes long after Bow Wow also shared that he was unhappy with the series and announced that he quit the Atlanta franchise. Egypt Criss, daughter of Naughty By Nature's Treach and Salt-N-Pepa's Pepa, also said she would quit the series. Following Romeo Miller's "love triangle" storyline, he bowed out, as well.

Swipe below to read Jojo Simmons's comments and to see a clip of an explosive fight on Growin Up Hip Hop.