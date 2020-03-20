JoJo remixed her debut single, "Leave (Get Out)" into a must-watch social distancing public service announcement that is catchy enough to influence people to stay the hell in the house. With Donald Trump recently declaring the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) a national emergency and local governments closing recreational businesses, limiting restaurant capacity, and temporarily closing public schools, the general public has been urged to only leave their homes if it is absolutely necessary. Now, with the governor of California, Gavin Newson claiming that 56% of the California population could possibly contract the life-threatening disease, hopefully, more public figures will follow JoJo's lead in encouraging their fellowship to self-isolate as much as possible. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The now 29-year-old singer/songwriter took to her Instagram Story to unleash a myriad of coronavirus-themed remixes to some of her most popular songs. During the brief clip, JoJo stands in the comfort of her dining room as she graciously croons, the following reworked lyrics:

"You been out doing god knows what

Breathing and touching everyone

And I refuse to die

Imma keep my ass inside"

JoJo later continues during her feed singing:

"I never thought corona could be such a nasty bitch

But now that she’s here

Boy all I want is for you to use common sense

Stay in, right now

So learn how, to cook now

And practice good hygiene"

"Leave (Get Out)" might have been JoJo's first-ever studio single, but it allowed the songstress to make history as she became the youngest solo artist in history to top the Billboard Pop Songs chart at the tender age of just 13-years-old. The artist born, Joanna Noëlle Levesque also has a new project entitled, Good To Know (2020), expected to drop sometime this pring.

Check out Good Morning America's nod to JoJo's social distancing PSA remix of her hit song "Leave (Get Out)" in the video provided below and check out the singer's Instagram Story for more coronavirus-themed remixes, here.