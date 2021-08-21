mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

JoJo Pours Her Heart Out On "Worst (I Assume)"

Erika Marie
August 21, 2021 02:07
She also announced the release date for her forthcoming EP, "Trying Not To Think About It."


On her new single, JoJo is spelling out her faults. The beloved R&B singer has released "Worst (I Assume)," and on it, JoJo admits to being a girlfriend that often puts her partner through it when they haven't even done anything wrong. She sings about her insecurities and apologizes for her actions, and "Worst (I Assume)" makes for a track and many people can relate to.

On Friday (August 20), JoJo also announced that she has a new project on the horizon. Trying Not To Think About It will reportedly arrive on October 1, and the following day, JoJo embarks on a tour where it seems she will perform her new tracks for live audiences. Check out a post from JoJo regarding her upcoming tour dates and stream "Worst (I Assume)."

Quotable Lyrics

I just hope you understand, yeah
I know you be talkin' to your friends
Ooh yeah, tired
In the field, one-sided
Little misguided
But I ain't lookin' for no side d*ck
I know I be f*ckin' up the plans
I just wanna say it in advance

JoJo Trying Not To Think About It
