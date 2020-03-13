mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

JoJo May Be Ready For Love But Needs A Real "Man"

Erika Marie
March 13, 2020 04:42
JoJo is preparing for the release of her next project "Good To Know," so the singer delivers another single, "Man."


There was a time when getting jams from JoJo was damn-near impossible. Fans went years without receiving new music from the pop-R&B star, but now she's back with a fresh deal with Warner Records, full of confidence, and ready to reintroduce herself to the world. She gave us "Joanna" and "Sabotage" featuring Chika last year, and now her latest single "Man" makes this her first release of 2020.

JoJo is readying her forthcoming project Good To Know and while there has yet to be a release date announced, the singer did give fans a peek at the tracklist. On "Man," the songbird shares that she's open to falling in love, but she's satisfied with being by herself. If someone was to come into her life, he needs to be a "f*cking man" who will be her No.1 fan. Check out "Man" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

You know me I just don't stop
I've been down but I'm back up
Know they all had a little crush
Now they all want a little love
I've been getting comfortable on my own and sh*t
Loving it, I can handle it
So if I'm gonna love someone
Well, damn
I'm gonna need a f*cking man

JoJo Good To Know
