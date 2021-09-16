She is a singer whose career has spanned decades, so it comes as a surprise that JoJo struggles to receive invites to major events. It has been a busy few weeks for celebrities as they've taken to New York Fashion Week, the Met Gala, and the MTV Video Music Awards, and we've seen our timelines flooding with photos and updates from various events.

From current hitmakers to veterans to icons, red carpets were being taken over by entertainers from all sides of the industry, however, JoJo lamented on TikTok about not being asked to attend.



Randy Shropshire / Stringer / Getty Images

"Me watching yet another award show season go by and once again not being invited," she wrote over a video of herself. "Whatever - I'm [about] to get my period - let me be in my feels." She added a few more thoughts in the caption to the clip.

"I never talk about s*** like this nor do I think I deserve anything over anyone else - but I think I've lost any tiny bit of chill I have remaining," she added. Her fans have rallied around her and hope that the next award season will be more lucrative.

Meanwhile, JoJo is gearing up for the release of her next project, Trying Not to Think About It, which arrives on October 1.