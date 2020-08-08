JoJo Is Looking For Answers On "What U Need"

Pop-R&B singer JoJo is looking to take over the month of August. She's planning on closing out the eighth month of the year by releasing the deluxe version of her recently shared album Good to Know on the 28th. JoJo has also teased two new singles, both of which will be included on her forthcoming extended record: "Lonely Hearts (Remix)" with Demi Lovato and "Love Reggae" with Tinashe.

On Friday (August 7), JoJo shared her single "What U Need," a track that is an additional offering on her forthcoming deluxe drop-off. The song teeters on sexy and supportive, as she sings to her partner that she wants to explore all part of him if he would just let her know what he needs, intimately and emotionally. Give "What U Need" by JoJo a few spins—and check out the video—and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Lingerie cool but the oversized tee make you act a fool

What you need? Tell me what you need

If you squeeze, boy, I got the juice

With a little bit of vodka

Unpack your childhood traumas

Tell me what it is? Tell me what it ain't?