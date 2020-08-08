mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

JoJo Is Looking For Answers On "What U Need"

Erika Marie
August 08, 2020 00:55
7 Views
00
0
JoJoJoJo
JoJo

What U Need
JoJo

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

On August 28th, the singer is set to deliver the deluxe version of her recent album, "Good to Know."


Pop-R&B singer JoJo is looking to take over the month of August. She's planning on closing out the eighth month of the year by releasing the deluxe version of her recently shared album Good to Know on the 28th. JoJo has also teased two new singles, both of which will be included on her forthcoming extended record: "Lonely Hearts (Remix)" with Demi Lovato and "Love Reggae" with Tinashe.

On Friday (August 7), JoJo shared her single "What U Need," a track that is an additional offering on her forthcoming deluxe drop-off. The song teeters on sexy and supportive, as she sings to her partner that she wants to explore all part of him if he would just let her know what he needs, intimately and emotionally. Give "What U Need" by JoJo a few spins—and check out the video—and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Lingerie cool but the oversized tee make you act a fool
What you need? Tell me what you need
If you squeeze, boy, I got the juice
With a little bit of vodka
Unpack your childhood traumas
Tell me what it is? Tell me what it ain't?

JoJo
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  7
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
JoJo Good To Know (Deluxe)
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS JoJo Is Looking For Answers On "What U Need"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject