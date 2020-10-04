JoJo Drops Official Biden Campaign Anthem “The Change”

Taking little time to satiate fans' demands for more, genre-crossing vocalist JoJo, has dropped yet another single. The piece, entitled, "The Change", comes only five months after the May release of her most recent album, Good to Know. The pop-adjacent singer eschews her standard of infectious modern production, in favor of a slow-burning ballad.

A somber piano chord progression wrestles with a growing drum accompaniment to best establish a frame for JoJo's piercing vocals. Subtle choral backings aid in emphasizing the triumphant, epiphanous tone.

Despite already being a certified platinum artist, JoJo was further boosted into the public eye when "The Change" was announced as The Biden/Harris campaign's official anthem.

"I am honored and humbled that Joe Biden has chosen to feature my song 'The Change' as part of the Get Out the Vote effort in this critical election," JoJo's collaborator, Diane Warren, said in regard to the announcement.

"'The Change' is a song about how change begins with us. We live in a time where a change is needed now more than ever. I hope this song inspires us all to realize that each one of us has the power to change the world."

JoJo is slated to perform "The Change" on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on October 22nd during the show's tentative live recap of the final presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump

Quotable Lyrics:

I can feel a fire is starting

Nothing's gonna put it out

It's like this moment's waited for me and

And it's mine now

[via]