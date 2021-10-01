JoJo Delivers "Trying Not To Think About It" EP

She's an R&B veteran whose vocals have been entertaining fans since the 2000s and JoJo is back with even more music to add to her growing catalog. The singer has endured quite a few struggles since stepping into the music scene as a teen, and she has preserved through the battles with her weight, addictions, and the rises and falls that come with the industry.

Now that her earlier releases have been added to DSPs following Blackground Records reviving itself, JoJo is setting forth this new stage of her music career. On Friday (October 1), she shared trying not to think about it, her 12-track R&B offering that she has been teasing for some time. JoJo flies solo on the record as she has opted to skip hosting features and she successfully carries the weight throughout.

This is one that blends the sounds of R&B jams of yesteryear with an updated approach, so stream trying not to think about it and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Word of Sunshine *intro*

2. Anxiety (Burlinda's Theme)

3. Dissolve

4. Good Enough *interlude*

5. B.I.D.

6. Feel Alright

7. Fresh New Sheets

8. Sugar & Carbs *interlude*

9. Spiral SZN

10. Nikki's' Sound Bath *interlude*

11. Worst (I Assume)

12. Lift