mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joji Teams Up With Don Krez On "Breathe"

Milca P.
September 15, 2019 03:54
237 Views
42
0
CoverCover

Breathe
Joji

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Don Krez and Joji drop off new music.


Joji has been joined by his longtime DJ Don Krez as the duo comes through with a new track in the form of "Breathe," set to find its home in the tracklist for the 88rising's Head In The Clouds II project.

"Joji agreed to be a part of a project I was working on and 'Breathe' was born," Don Krez says of the new collab. "I love this track because the production complements Joji in an amazing way. It’s been a long ride until the release as we worked on different versions, getting the right vocals. 'Breathe' is finally here."

Get into the new track down below and get prepared for Head In The Clouds II.

Quotable Lyrics

Won't you be a darling, feel my rage
Let me feel fantastic, broke my cage
Hold my breath, until you call my name, again
I can't say what's on your mind but I know we think the same 

Joji new music Songs lps anngeles
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Joji Teams Up With Don Krez On "Breathe"
42
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject