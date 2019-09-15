Joji Teams Up With Don Krez On "Breathe"

Joji has been joined by his longtime DJ Don Krez as the duo comes through with a new track in the form of "Breathe," set to find its home in the tracklist for the 88rising's Head In The Clouds II project.

"Joji agreed to be a part of a project I was working on and 'Breathe' was born," Don Krez says of the new collab. "I love this track because the production complements Joji in an amazing way. It’s been a long ride until the release as we worked on different versions, getting the right vocals. 'Breathe' is finally here."

Get into the new track down below and get prepared for Head In The Clouds II.

Quotable Lyrics

Won't you be a darling, feel my rage

Let me feel fantastic, broke my cage

Hold my breath, until you call my name, again

I can't say what's on your mind but I know we think the same