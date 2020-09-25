mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joji Showcases His Originality On "NITROUS"

Mitch Findlay
September 25, 2020 12:02
153 Views
20
1
2020 88Rising2020 88Rising
2020 88Rising

NITROUS
Joji

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

With his new album "Nectar" officially out now, 88 Rising's Joji offered up an original vibe on "Nitrous."


88 Rising's Joji quickly solidified himself as an exciting artist to watch, and with the release of his brand new album Joji, he has ensured that eyes will stay fixed upon his rise. Not only is he a talented melodist, but also possesses a refreshingly original ear for production. "NITROUS" captures that effectively, emerging as an early standout on Nectar thanks to the strangely lo-fi yet uptempo vibe.

With vocals that sound as if recorded through an old telephone speaker, "NITROUS" seems to have all the makings of a summer anthem, despite its autumnal release. Yet there's a distance there, one that hints (albeit slightly) that not everything is as it appears to be. "Guess I've been awake thinking 'bout our fate, fighting two devils, blood in my toothpaste," sings Joji. "Spit into the night, thought it would be nice / you just makÐµ me nervous, you werÐµ cold as ice."

Check out the new track now, and should that interest you, be sure to give Nectar a spin in its entirety. Do you think Joji should start getting more consideration as one of the game's best young songwriters?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Guess I've been awake thinking about our fate
fighting two devils, blood in my toothpaste
Spit into the night, thought it would be nice
You just makÐµ me nervous, you werÐµ cold as ice

Joji
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  1
  153
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Joji nectar
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Joji Showcases His Originality On "NITROUS"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject