Joji Showcases His Originality On "NITROUS"

88 Rising's Joji quickly solidified himself as an exciting artist to watch, and with the release of his brand new album Joji, he has ensured that eyes will stay fixed upon his rise. Not only is he a talented melodist, but also possesses a refreshingly original ear for production. "NITROUS" captures that effectively, emerging as an early standout on Nectar thanks to the strangely lo-fi yet uptempo vibe.

With vocals that sound as if recorded through an old telephone speaker, "NITROUS" seems to have all the makings of a summer anthem, despite its autumnal release. Yet there's a distance there, one that hints (albeit slightly) that not everything is as it appears to be. "Guess I've been awake thinking 'bout our fate, fighting two devils, blood in my toothpaste," sings Joji. "Spit into the night, thought it would be nice / you just makÐµ me nervous, you werÐµ cold as ice."

Check out the new track now, and should that interest you, be sure to give Nectar a spin in its entirety. Do you think Joji should start getting more consideration as one of the game's best young songwriters?

