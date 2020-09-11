Following the rise of 88 Rising, a label that helped usher in a new generation of both Asian and Asian American hip-hop artists, singer-songwriter Joji emerged as one of the team's most promising voices. Undergoing a seamless transition from the world of YouTube stardom into the music industry, Joji quickly impressed with his unique sound and genre-blending aesthetic. When he dropped off his debut album Ballads 1, a project that quickly secured top position on the R&B Billboard charts, many were curious to see what he'd come with next.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Now, the time has come for Joji to fire off his sophomore album Nectar, after months of teasing its arrival. Earlier today, he took to Twitter to confirm that the project was due for release on September 25th, joining the likes of Action Bronson's Only For Dolphins and Spillage Village's Spilligion -- a promising day for music lovers, to be sure. Clocking in at a lengthy eighteen tracks and boasting such titles as "Ew," "Pretty Boy," and "Mr. Hollywood," Nectar appears to be a largely solitary affair. There are a few guest appearances from Diplo, Lil Yachty, Omar Apollo and more, but for the most part the load is entirely Joji's to carry.

Check out the official announcement below, which reveals the tracklist in its entirety. We've already had a chance to catch the Diplo-assisted "Daylight" right here, as well as the percussive single "Gimme Love" and the falsetto-driven "Run." Do you intend on checking out the latest from Joji?