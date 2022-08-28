Joji Releases "YUKON (INTERLUDE)" From Upcoming "SMITHEREENS" Project

Joji, whose real name is George Kusunoki Miller, is a 29-year-old singer from Japan. He's best known for his music style, as he's been able to work across multiple genres like R&B, trip-hop, and lo-fi . His previous album, Nectar, dropped in 2020 and brought him plenty of traction, but now, he's returned to give his fans what they've been begging for.

On November 4, the artist will release his newest project SMITHEREENS. Double-sided, the tape is made up of nine records in all. In June, he dropped one of the songs, "Glimpse of Us." Recently, though, he released his soothing single "YUKON (INTERLUDE)." Two-minutes long, the track is filled with piano sounds that allowed Joji to serenade listeners with his voice.

He started the song with a calming hook, singing, "And my eyes get low in that all white truck, I can barely see sh*t." As he sang, the beat went in and out, giving the effect that the record was skipping.

Aside from the song, Joji also uploaded trippy visuals to YouTube which have already garnered over a million views. Check out the video and song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Hit the fas like you wouldn't believe it

Thank God I was always healing

In a time so slow I was thinking 'bout us, rearranging pieces

Speeding up on that all black demon