mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Joji Has No Time For Love In "Tick Tock"

Dre D.
September 26, 2020 14:08
52 Views
00
0
88rising/12Tone Music88rising/12Tone Music
88rising/12Tone Music

Tick Tock
Joji

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Joji drops a video for the mournful cut from his new album "Nectar."


Joji just dropped a new album yesterday and it's as good as fans were hoping it would be. 

The singer and songwriter certainly addressed the weak points in his last release and built on his brand of moody hip hop-influenced ballads. Earlier this afternoon, he kept the momentum from the drop going with a new video for the lowkey cut "Tick Tock."

In case the spelling of the title didn't clue you in, this is not yet another addition to the catalog of tired songs that pander to the video sharing app. 

Instead, Joji has time on the mind, or the lack thereof. Over a downtempo guitar-based beat from producer West1ne, he regretfully discusses the little time that he has to allocate for that special someone in his new lifestyle, lamenting "I wish you were here with me now so I could feel some/I wish you were here to hold me down like a real one."

The new video harkens back to Joji's days as a YouTuber and contrasts the melancholy sound with his playful personality as he eats his pain away and wanders around trying to forget the girl he's singing about.

You can check out the new video for "Tick Tock" below. Nectar is available on all streaming services now. 

Quotable Lyrics

As time keeps slipping away
Girl don't start feeling a way
You and I, we are one in the same
Loving in pain, loving in pain

Joji
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  52
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Joji nectar new video new song new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Joji Has No Time For Love In "Tick Tock"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject