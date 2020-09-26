Joji Has No Time For Love In "Tick Tock"

Joji just dropped a new album yesterday and it's as good as fans were hoping it would be.

The singer and songwriter certainly addressed the weak points in his last release and built on his brand of moody hip hop-influenced ballads. Earlier this afternoon, he kept the momentum from the drop going with a new video for the lowkey cut "Tick Tock."

In case the spelling of the title didn't clue you in, this is not yet another addition to the catalog of tired songs that pander to the video sharing app.

Instead, Joji has time on the mind, or the lack thereof. Over a downtempo guitar-based beat from producer West1ne, he regretfully discusses the little time that he has to allocate for that special someone in his new lifestyle, lamenting "I wish you were here with me now so I could feel some/I wish you were here to hold me down like a real one."

The new video harkens back to Joji's days as a YouTuber and contrasts the melancholy sound with his playful personality as he eats his pain away and wanders around trying to forget the girl he's singing about.

You can check out the new video for "Tick Tock" below. Nectar is available on all streaming services now.

Quotable Lyrics

As time keeps slipping away

Girl don't start feeling a way

You and I, we are one in the same

Loving in pain, loving in pain