Joji Finds A Groove On Percussive "Gimme Love"

Ever since first making an impression at the onset of 88 Rising's emergence, Joji has quickly solidified himself as an exciting artist to watch. For one, he's as adventurous as anyone else in the genre, never content to fall back on a trusted formula and seemingly eager to embrace unexpected sounds. On "Gimme Love," the latest single from his upcoming album Nectar, Joji comes through with a highly-percussive and quietly up-tempo ballad, one that highlights his understated strengths as a vocalist.

"Swing around front, let me inside, playin' my song into my sides," sings Joji, finding a pocket and showcasing a restrained vulnerability. "It hurts, I can't lie, remember those times I fought to get out? I want to get out." Despite what may be defeatist themes permeating the lyrics, "Gimme Love" still manages to soar toward the light -- though it's not afraid to wallow in its own melancholy when the situation calls for it. Be sure to check out the latest from Joji, who continues to establish himself as one of the game's most creative young songwriters. Look for Nectar to arrive in full on July 10th.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I want to get out

Those pictures so clear, they fade in my mind

You leavin' me here with ashes and fire

These people don't heal, these people don't feel

These people aren't real, so make me this deal