Joji Attempts To Escape Celebrity In "Run" Video

Alex Zidel
February 06, 2020 12:51
Run
Joji

Joji releases the first single from his upcoming sophomore album.


Following the critical acclaim that his debut studio album BALLADS 1 received, Joji is returning with more of what we've come to love him for. The Japanese singer and rapper is a mainstay within the 88rising collective, and his upcoming sophomore album is about to blow our minds all over again if "Run" is any indication of what we can expect. 

Hypebeast puts it best when they note that Joji's continuous commitment to his sound is what keeps his core fanbase coming back. With "Run," we see a blend of several genres but, this time around, there's a focus on the rock-fueled instrumental. The track was released alongside a video directed by Aisultan Seitov, which sees the star rushing through a stretch limousine that never seems to end. The vehicle is filled with boozy beverages, surface-level influencers, and the overall woes of celebrity. Joji attempts to escape, coming across multiple obstacles on his way.

Despite having been released over a year ago, his hit single "SLOW DANCING IN THE DARK" is enjoying a recent push thanks to social platforms like TikTok. Are you looking forward to hearing what Joji comes up with next?

Quotable Lyrics:

I fell for your magic, I tasted your skin
And though this is tragic, at least I found the end
I witnessed your madness, you shed light on my sins
And if we share in this sadness, then where have you been?

Joji
