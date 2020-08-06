Joji & Diplo Team Up For Genre-Bending New Track "Daylight"

Joji has had an interesting past couple of years as he completely ditched his Filthy Frank persona in pursuit of a music career. His music has gained a significant fanbase thanks to the fact that it is incredibly moody and filled with both vibes and emotions. There is no denying Joji's ability to write songs and it has allowed him to get attention from some of the biggest producers in the world, including Diplo who recently linked up with Joji on the song "Daylight."

This track brings forth a plethora of sounds that are presented in an EDM style. From synths to distorted guitar leads, this song has almost everything. Meanwhile, Joji provides his signature melodies and lyrical content, which leads to the perfect mesh of styles.

Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Wide awake, gettin' half past zero

It's gettin' heated, so I leave the windows open

(Leave the windows open)

Preoccupied with the late night B-roll

Right now, laying here alone is Heaven