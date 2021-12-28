Johnny Manziel wasted his potential in the NFL due to some off the field issues. His time with the Cleveland Browns was ultimately short lived as a result, and it led him to various other leagues. For instance, Manziel got to play in the AAF and he eventually played in the CFL as well. Now, Manziel has exhausted all of his other opportunities, and he is now playing in the Fan Controlled Football League which streams on Twitch. Needless to say, not the greatest spot to be in.

Regardless, Manziel is still keeping an eye on the football world, and as a result, fans will ask him about the game from time to time. That is exactly what happened over the weekend, as one New York Giants fan suggested that Manziel should return to play in the Big Apple. Of course, this was in the midst of a pretty bad loss to the Eagles.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Manziel clearly did not seem keen on this idea, as he immediately replied with that infamous gif of Cam Newton sliding off the bench. Playing for the Giants at this stage would be a torturous endeavor, especially for someone like Manziel who hasn't even sniffed the NFL in over four years. At this point, Manziel is well aware of the fact that an NFL return has a very slim chance of actually working out for him.

The Giants still have Daniel Jones heading into next year, however, Danny Dimes hasn't exactly worked out for the franchise. Perhaps they might just have to look elsewhere if they want any reasonable shot at some success.