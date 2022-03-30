Johnny Manziel is looking to get back into football, particularly with the Fan-Controlled Football League. Manziel will get to play for Druski's team this year, and on top of all of this, he also intends on trying to secure a coaching position with his Alma Mater, Texas A&M. Needless to say, things are starting to look up for Manziel, who has had his fair share of issues in the past.

In fact, things are getting so much better, that he even has a new boo to spend his time with. The former NFL player was spotted in South Beach, and according to TMZ, he was spending his time with Kenzie Werner, who is an Instagram model with over 30,000 followers on the platform.

Wesley Hitt/AAF/Getty Images

In images shared to the gossip outlet, Manziel and Werner could be seen frolicking on the beach, and at one point, Manziel started playing catch with her and a football. It seemed like the two were having a ton of fun, and in the Instagram post below, JM could even be seen flirting with the model, for everyone to see.

Manziel has been through his fair share of public relationships, so he certainly knows what can come with it. Hopefully, this doesn't get in his way of getting his name back into the football sphere.









